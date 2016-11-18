Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts
Woche vom 11. bis 17.11.2016
|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|Human
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Sony
|2
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
|Warner
|3
|Chöre
|Mark Forster
|Sony
|4
|Would I Lie to You (Radio Edit)
|David Guetta, Chris Willis & Cedric Gervais
|Warner
|5
|The Sound of Silence
|Disturbed
|Warner
|6
|Hallelujah
|Leonard Cohen
|Sony
|7
|My Way
|Calvin Harris
|Sony
|8
|Hallelujah
|Pentatonix
|Sony
|9
|Starboy
|The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
|Universal
|10
|Wenn sie tanzt
|Max Giesinger
|Sony
Quelle: iTunes
