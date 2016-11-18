zur Navigation springen

Kultur

18. November 2016 | 18:30 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts

Woche vom 11. bis 17.11.2016

Platz Titel Interpret/en Label
1 Human Rag'n'Bone Man Sony
2 Rockabye Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie) Warner
3 Chöre Mark Forster Sony
4 Would I Lie to You (Radio Edit) David Guetta, Chris Willis & Cedric Gervais Warner
5 The Sound of Silence Disturbed Warner
6 Hallelujah Leonard Cohen Sony
7 My Way Calvin Harris Sony
8 Hallelujah Pentatonix Sony
9 Starboy The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk) Universal
10 Wenn sie tanzt Max Giesinger Sony

Quelle: iTunes

erstellt am 18.Nov.2016 | 18:05 Uhr

