Top Ten : Musik-Charts
Quelle: Amazon
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|1
|Bravo Hits Vol. 95
|Various
|Sony
|2
|7
|Day Breaks
|Norah Jones
|Universal
|3
|4
|Revolution Radio
|Green Day
|Warner
|4
|/
|Neuanfang (Limited Edition)
|Clueso
|Universal
|5
|3
|Sturm & Stille
|Sportfreunde Stiller
|Universal
|6
|2
|Keep Me Singing
|Van Morrison
|Universal
|7
|/
|Walls
|Kings Of Leon
|Sony
|8
|6
|The Last Hero (Digipack)
|Alter Bridge
|Universal
|9
|8
|Immortalized
|Disturbed
|Warner
|10
|/
|In Winter
|Katie Melua
|Warner
Stand: 19.10.2016
Diskutieren Sie mit.Leserkommentare anzeigen