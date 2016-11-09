Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|Closer
|The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey
|2.
|( 2.)
|Starboy
|The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk
|3.
|( 3.)
|Heathens
|twenty one pilots
|4.
|( 4.)
|Let Me Love You
|DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber
|5.
|( 5.)
|Broccoli
|D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty
|6.
|( 7.)
|Side To Side
|Ariana Grande Feat. Nicki Minaj
|7.
|( 6.)
|24K
|Bruno Mars
|8.
|( 9.)
|Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
|Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall
|9.
|( - )
|Black Beatles
|Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane
|10.
|( - )
|Fake Love
|Drake
