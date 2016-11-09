zur Navigation springen

Kultur

09. November 2016 | 15:24 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

vom

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) Closer The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey
2. ( 2.) Starboy The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk
3. ( 3.) Heathens twenty one pilots
4. ( 4.) Let Me Love You DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber
5. ( 5.) Broccoli D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty
6. ( 7.) Side To Side Ariana Grande Feat. Nicki Minaj
7. ( 6.) 24K Bruno Mars
8. ( 9.) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall
9. ( - ) Black Beatles Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane
10. ( - ) Fake Love Drake
von
erstellt am 09.Nov.2016 | 14:30 Uhr

