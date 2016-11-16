Mobiles Vergnügen : Die Game-Charts für iOS
Schnell und bunt geht es bei den iOS-Games in dieser Woche zu. Bei «Helly Copter» müssen bunte Hubschrauber so weit wie möglich durch einen verrückten Hindernisparkour geleitet werden. Wer lieber eine ruhige Kugel schiebt, sollte sich an «Roll the Ball» versuchen.
Bei den Spielen steht in dieser Woche bunte Action auf dem Programm. Schnell und rasant geht es bei «Helly Copter» zu. Der Sidescroller erinnert an «Flappy Bird», jedoch mit rasenden Helikopter inklusive Gesicht. Bis zu 15 Charaktere stehen zur Auswahl.
Wer lieber etwas ruhiger zu Werke geht, sollte sich «Roll the Ball» anschauen. Das Puzzlespiel orientiert sich am klassischen Schieberätsel - als Belohnung für eine erfolgreich gelöste Aufgabe rollt eine kleine Kugel durch die fertiggestellte Murmelbahn.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|F1 2016
|The Codemasters Software Company Limited
|9,99
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|3
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|0,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Call of Duty: Strike Team
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|1,99
|6
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|7
|Tiny Wings
|Andreas Illiger
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
|9
|SteamWorld Heist
|Image & Form International AB
|6,99
|10
|Leo's Fortune
|1337 & Senri LLC
|5,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|2
|Helly Copter
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|3
|The Trail
|Kongregate
|kostenlos
|4
|PinOut!
|Mediocre AB
|kostenlos
|5
|Perchang
|Perchang
|kostenlos
|6
|Quizduell
|FEO Media
|kostenlos
|7
|Castle Crush: Epic Strategy Game
|Fun Games For Free
|kostenlos
|8
|Asphalt Xtreme
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|Taps to Riches
|Game Circus LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Pineapple Pen
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|F1 2016
|The Codemasters Software Company Limited
|9,99
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|3
|ROME: Total War
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|9,99
|4
|Dark Parables: Goldlöckchen und der Stern (Full)
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|6,99
|5
|SteamWorld Heist
|Image & Form International AB
|6,99
|6
|Cadenza: Havana Nights (Full)
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|6,99
|7
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
|8
|Pettersson und Findus
|edel GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Call of Duty: Strike Team
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|1,99
|10
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|2
|Perchang
|Perchang
|kostenlos
|3
|Asphalt Xtreme
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|4
|Castle Crush: Epic Strategy Game
|Fun Games For Free
|kostenlos
|5
|The Trail
|Kongregate
|kostenlos
|6
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Block! Hexa Puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|8
|PinOut!
|Mediocre AB
|kostenlos
|9
|Gardenscapes - New Acres
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom
|SEGA
|kostenlos
