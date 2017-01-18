Beliebte Spiele : iOS-Gamecharts: Bauen, reiten und gewinnen
Das Glück der Erde findet sich in einem iOS-Game: «Horse Adventure» bietet alles, was das Herz von Pferdefreunden höher schlagen lässt. Bei «Bridge Constructor» ist ein Gefühl für Statik gefragt, während Quizfreunde sich bei «Wer wird Millionär» nach oben raten können.
Wer schon immer mal Millionär sein wollte, kann sich als Kandidat bei einer TV-Quizshow anmelden - oder gleich zu «Wer wird Millionär» für iOS greifen. Spieler können sich in der App wie gewohnt bis zur Million hochraten - der Gewinn bleibt allerdings rein virtuell.
In eine ganz andere Richtung geht Entwickler Headup Games. Bei «Bridge Constructor» wird der Spieler zum Ingenieur und kann eigene Brücken konstruieren. Nicht nur die Finanzierung muss gesichert sein, auch ein gewisses Verständnis von Statik ist hilfreich - dieses wächst jedoch mit regelmäßigem Training.
Pferdefreunde werden sich bei «Horse Adventure - Tale of Etria» gut aufgehoben fühlen. Neben der Aufzucht und Pflege von Pferden gibt es auch eine spannende Story mit vielen Rätseln zu entdecken.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|4,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|0,99
|5
|Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze
|Fox and Sheep GmbH
|2,99
|6
|Bridge Constructor
|Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|5,99
|9
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|0,99
|10
|Lifeline...
|3 Minute Games, LLC
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Bubble Witch 3 Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|2
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|3
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Block! Hexa Puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|5
|Lifeline: Das Experiment
|3 Minute Games, LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Pro Darts 2017
|iWare Designs Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Quizduell
|FEO Media
|kostenlos
|8
|Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Castle Creeps TD
|Outplay Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Rolling Sky
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze
|Fox and Sheep GmbH
|2,99
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|3
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|4,99
|4
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|5,99
|5
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,99
|6
|Wer Wird Millionär? 2014
|Sony Pictures Television UK Rights Limited
|2,99
|7
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|8
|MONOPOLY for iPad
|Electronic Arts
|4,99
|9
|Take Off - The Flight Simulator
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|1,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Bubble Witch 3 Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|2
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|4
|Horse Adventure: Tale of Etria
|Ubisoft
|kostenlos
|5
|Mein Talking Hank
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Star Wars™: Force Arena
|Netmarble Games Corp.
|kostenlos
|7
|Lifeline: Das Experiment
|3 Minute Games, LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Castle Creeps TD
|Outplay Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|9
|Block! Hexa Puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Diskutieren Sie mit.Leserkommentare anzeigen