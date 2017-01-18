zur Navigation springen

18. Januar 2017 | 14:10 Uhr

Beliebte Spiele : iOS-Gamecharts: Bauen, reiten und gewinnen

Das Glück der Erde findet sich in einem iOS-Game: «Horse Adventure» bietet alles, was das Herz von Pferdefreunden höher schlagen lässt. Bei «Bridge Constructor» ist ein Gefühl für Statik gefragt, während Quizfreunde sich bei «Wer wird Millionär» nach oben raten können.

Wer schon immer mal Millionär sein wollte, kann sich als Kandidat bei einer TV-Quizshow anmelden - oder gleich zu «Wer wird Millionär» für iOS greifen. Spieler können sich in der App wie gewohnt bis zur Million hochraten - der Gewinn bleibt allerdings rein virtuell.

In eine ganz andere Richtung geht Entwickler Headup Games. Bei «Bridge Constructor» wird der Spieler zum Ingenieur und kann eigene Brücken konstruieren. Nicht nur die Finanzierung muss gesichert sein, auch ein gewisses Verständnis von Statik ist hilfreich - dieses wächst jedoch mit regelmäßigem Training.

Pferdefreunde werden sich bei «Horse Adventure - Tale of Etria» gut aufgehoben fühlen. Neben der Aufzucht und Pflege von Pferden gibt es auch eine spannende Story mit vielen Rätseln zu entdecken.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
2 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 0,99
5 Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze Fox and Sheep GmbH 2,99
6 Bridge Constructor Headup Games GmbH & Co KG 1,99
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 5,99
9 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 0,99
10 Lifeline... 3 Minute Games, LLC 0,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bubble Witch 3 Saga King kostenlos
2 Hill Climb Racing 2 Fingersoft kostenlos
3 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Block! Hexa Puzzle BitMango kostenlos
5 Lifeline: Das Experiment 3 Minute Games, LLC kostenlos
6 Pro Darts 2017 iWare Designs Ltd. kostenlos
7 Quizduell FEO Media kostenlos
8 Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2) Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos
9 Castle Creeps TD Outplay Entertainment Ltd kostenlos
10 Rolling Sky Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze Fox and Sheep GmbH 2,99
2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
3 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 4,99
4 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 5,99
5 The Room Fireproof Games 0,99
6 Wer Wird Millionär? 2014 Sony Pictures Television UK Rights Limited 2,99
7 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 2,99
8 MONOPOLY for iPad Electronic Arts 4,99
9 Take Off - The Flight Simulator astragon Entertainment GmbH 1,99
10 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bubble Witch 3 Saga King kostenlos
2 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Hill Climb Racing 2 Fingersoft kostenlos
4 Horse Adventure: Tale of Etria Ubisoft kostenlos
5 Mein Talking Hank Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
6 Star Wars™: Force Arena Netmarble Games Corp. kostenlos
7 Lifeline: Das Experiment 3 Minute Games, LLC kostenlos
8 Castle Creeps TD Outplay Entertainment Ltd kostenlos
9 Block! Hexa Puzzle BitMango kostenlos
10 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
erstellt am 18.Jan.2017 | 13:36 Uhr

