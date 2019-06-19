immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Nur Duette auf "No.6 Collaborations Project" : Diese Pop- und Rap-Größen singen auf neuem Ed Sheeran-Album

Der britische Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran bringt in wenigen Wochen ein neues Album heraus.
Die erste Single "I Don't Care" mit Justin Bieber ist schon erschienen. Nun sind auch die anderen Duett-Partner bekannt.

19. Juni 2019, 17:26 Uhr

London | Pop-Superstar Ed Sheeran (28) hat die Künstler genannt, mit denen er für sein neues Duett-Album im Studio stand. Auf "No.6 Collaborations Project", das am 12. Juli erscheint, singt Sheeran unter anderem einen Song mit Sängerin Camila Cabello ("Havana") und Rapperin Cardi B. ("I Like It").

Außerdem sind Bruno Mars, Eminem, 50 Cent und Khalid zu hören, wie der Brite auf Instagram mitteilte.


Thanks to all the amazing artists Iâ™ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @thuggerthugger1 @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton

Die erste Single, "I Don't Care" mit Justin Bieber, schoss im Mai in vielen Ländern an die Charts-Spitze.

Der Singer-Songwriter Sheeran hatte mit seinen bislang drei Alben und mehreren Singles seit 2011 vielfach Platz 1 der Pop-Charts erreicht. Außerdem erhielt er etliche Grammy- und Brit-Award-Auszeichnungen.

