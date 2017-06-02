Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts
Woche vom 26.05. bis 01.06
|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi (feat. Daddy Yankee)
|UMLE - Latino
|2
|OK
|Robin Schulz (feat. James Blunt)
|WM Germany
|3
|Herzbeben
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|4
|No Roots
|Alice Merton
|Paper Plane Records Int.
|5
|Little Hollywood
|Alle Farben & Janieck
|b1
|6
|SÚBEME LA RADIO
|Enrique Iglesias
|RCA Records/Sony Music International/Sony Music Latin
|7
|Chasing Highs
|Alma
|Virgin
|8
|Despacito (Remix)
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
|Republic/UMLE
|9
|Tuesday
|Burak Yeter
|SBA Production
|10
|Ist da jemand
|Adel Tawil
|Island Records
Quelle: iTunes
