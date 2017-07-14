zur Navigation springen

Kultur

14. Juli 2017 | 15:47 Uhr

Top Ten : Musik-Charts

Quelle: Amazon

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en label
1 1 Sing meinen Song-Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 4 (Deluxe) Various Music for Millions
2 7 ÷ Divide Ed Sheeran Warner
3 2 Helene Fischer Helene Fischer Polydor
4 3 iD (Standard Album) Michael Patrick Kelly Sony
5 neu Sing meinen Song-Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 4 Various Music for Millions
6 neu Toggo Music 46 Various Sony
7 6 Laune der Natur Die Toten Hosen JKP
8 8 We Got Love The Kelly Family Airforce1
9 9 Human Michael Patrick Kelly Sony
10 5 Evolve Imagine Dragons Interscope

Stand: 14. Juli 2017

erstellt am 14.Jul.2017 | 14:36 Uhr

