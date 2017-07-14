Top Ten : Musik-Charts
Quelle: Amazon
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|label
|1
|1
|Sing meinen Song-Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 4 (Deluxe)
|Various
|Music for Millions
|2
|7
|÷ Divide
|Ed Sheeran
|Warner
|3
|2
|Helene Fischer
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|4
|3
|iD (Standard Album)
|Michael Patrick Kelly
|Sony
|5
|neu
|Sing meinen Song-Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 4
|Various
|Music for Millions
|6
|neu
|Toggo Music 46
|Various
|Sony
|7
|6
|Laune der Natur
|Die Toten Hosen
|JKP
|8
|8
|We Got Love
|The Kelly Family
|Airforce1
|9
|9
|Human
|Michael Patrick Kelly
|Sony
|10
|5
|Evolve
|Imagine Dragons
|Interscope
Stand: 14. Juli 2017
