Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( - )
|One More Light
|Linkin Park
|2.
|( 3.)
|DAMN.
|Kendrick Lamar
|3.
|( 1 )
|Harry Styles
|Harry Styles
|4.
|( 7.)
|More Life
|Drake
|5.
|( 4.)
|From A Room: Vol. 1
|Chris Stapleton
|6.
|( 9.)
|Divide
|Ed Sheeran
|7.
|(10.)
|24K
|Bruno Mars
|8.
|( 5.)
|Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
|Soundtrack
|9.
|( - )
|EPIC/AF
|Various Artists
|10.
|( - )
|Culture
|Migos
