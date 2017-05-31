zur Navigation springen

Kultur

31. Mai 2017 | 18:37 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( - ) One More Light Linkin Park
2. ( 3.) DAMN. Kendrick Lamar
3. ( 1 ) Harry Styles Harry Styles
4. ( 7.) More Life Drake
5. ( 4.) From A Room: Vol. 1 Chris Stapleton
6. ( 9.) Divide Ed Sheeran
7. (10.) 24K Bruno Mars
8. ( 5.) Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Soundtrack
9. ( - ) EPIC/AF Various Artists
10. ( - ) Culture Migos
erstellt am 31.Mai.2017 | 17:27 Uhr

