US-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|I Am - I Was
|21 Savage
|2.
|( 2.)
|Hoodie SZN
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|3.
|( 6.)
|Championships
|Meek Mill
|4.
|( - )
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|5.
|( - )
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Soundtrack
|6.
|( - )
|Scorpion
|Drake
|7.
|(10.)
|ASTROWORLD
|Travis Scott
|8.
|( 5.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|9.
|( 9.)
|Dying to Live
|Kodak Black
|10.
|( 4.)
|A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)
|Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
