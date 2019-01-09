immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

US-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

nnn.de von
09. Januar 2019, 15:52 Uhr aktualisiert vor 78 Minuten

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) I Am - I Was 21 Savage
2. ( 2.) Hoodie SZN A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
3. ( 6.) Championships Meek Mill
4. ( - ) beerbongs & bentleys Post Malone
5. ( - ) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Soundtrack
6. ( - ) Scorpion Drake
7. (10.) ASTROWORLD Travis Scott
8. ( 5.) The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
9. ( 9.) Dying to Live Kodak Black
10. ( 4.) A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen




zur Startseite