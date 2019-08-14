Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Care Package
|Drake
|2.
|( 3.)
|No.6 Collaborations Project
|Ed Sheeran
|3.
|( 4.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
|4.
|( - )
|Love Songs 4 The Streets 2
|Lil Durk
|5.
|( 5.)
|Indigo
|Chris Brown
|6.
|( 1.)
|The Search
|NF
|7.
|( - )
|Descendants 3
|Soundtrack
|8.
|( 7.)
|Cuz I Love You
|Lizzo
|9.
|( 2.)
|The Big Day
|Chance The Rapper
|10.
|( - )
|AEnima
|Tool
