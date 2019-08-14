immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

14. August 2019, 16:08 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Care Package Drake
2. ( 3.) No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran
3. ( 4.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
4. ( - ) Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 Lil Durk
5. ( 5.) Indigo Chris Brown
6. ( 1.) The Search NF
7. ( - ) Descendants 3 Soundtrack
8. ( 7.) Cuz I Love You Lizzo
9. ( 2.) The Big Day Chance The Rapper
10. ( - ) AEnima Tool
