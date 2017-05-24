Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( 1.)
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
|2.
|( 2.)
|That's What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|3.
|( 3.)
|I'm The One
|DJ Khaled feast. Justin Bieber, Quavo,
|Chance
|The Rapper & Lil Wayne
|4.
|( 4.)
|Shape Of You
|Ed Sheeran
|5.
|( 5.)
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|6.
|( 7.)
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
|7.
|( 6.)
|Mask Off
|Future
|8.
|( 8.)
|XO Tour Llif3
|Lil Uzi Vert
|9.
|( 9.)
|Stay
|Zedd & Alessia Cara
|10.
|( - )
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
