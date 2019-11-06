immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

von
06. November 2019, 15:29 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( - ) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez
2. ( 1.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
3. ( 4.) Circles Post Malone
4. ( 3.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
5. ( 2.) Truth Hurts Lizzo
6. ( - ) Good as Hell Lizzo
7. ( - ) Follow God Kanye West
8. ( 5.) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake
9. ( 6.) Panini Lil Nas X
10. ( 8.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen




zur Startseite