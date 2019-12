Britische Weihnachtstraditionen : Fotos: Queen bereitet mit Sohn, Enkel und Urenkel Christmas Pudding zu

View this post on Instagram

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legionâ™s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion