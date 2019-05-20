Emotionale Worte : Nach "Game of Thrones"-Ende: So bedanken sich die Stars bei ihren Fans
Am frühen Montagmorgen wurde das Finale der Fantasy-Saga "Game of Thrones" ausgestrahlt.
Berlin | Die preisgekrönte Fantasy-Saga "Game of Thrones" ist Geschichte: Am frühen Montagmorgen strahlte der Pay-TV-Sender Sky das große Finale der achten und letzten Staffel aus. Acht Jahre lang hatte "GoT" Fans auf der ganzen Welt gefesselt. Allein in Amerika erreichte die Serie laut dem US-Sender HBO pro Folge rund 43 Millionen Menschen. Traurig über das Ende sind nicht nur viele Fans, sondern auch die Protagonisten. Zugleich bedankten sich einige von ihnen bei den Fans für deren Treue.
Auch interessant: Fans sind sauer – und starten Petition gegen "Game of Thrones"
Emilia Clarke: "Ohne euch gibt es kein uns"
So schreibt Emilia Clarke, die die Drachenkönigin Daenerys Targaryen spielte, auf Instagram: "Diese Frau hat mein ganzes Herz in Anspruch genommen." Die Serie habe sie als Frau, Schauspielerin und Mensch geprägt. Den lieben, magischen Fans schulde sie großen Dank. "Ohne Euch gibt es kein uns. Und nun ist unsere Wache abgelaufen."
View this post on Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. Iâ™ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far weâ™ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what weâ™ve made and what Iâ™ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on
Sophie Turner, die Sansa Stark verkörperte, schreibt, sie sei mit der Serie aufgewachsen, habe sich in sie verliebt und werde nie vergessen, was sie ihr beigebracht habe. Ohne diese Erfahrungen wäre sie nicht der Mensch, der sie heute sei. Sie dankte auch den Fans. Sie werde dies mehr als alles andere vermissen.
View this post on Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what youâ™ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldnâ™t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. Iâ™ll miss this more than anything.
A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on
Ableger ist geplant
Die Fans können aber nach dem Abschied von "GoT" auf weitere Fantasy-Geschichten hoffen, die an die Kultserie anknüpfen. HBO hat bereits einen Ableger geplant, der tausende Jahre vor den Ereignissen bei "GoT" spielt - ebenfalls auf dem fiktiven Kontinent Westeros. Wann die Serie um Hollywood-Star Naomi Watts (50, "King Kong") zu sehen sein wird, ist aber noch unklar.
Streaming-Gigant Netflix hat sich die Rechte an der Buchreihe "Die Chroniken von Narnia" gesichert, Konkurrent Amazon Prime verspricht eine "Herr-der-Ringe"-Serie. Außerdem könnte es Medienberichten zufolge serielle Neuauflagen von "Avatar" und "Conan, der Barbar" geben. Für Fantasy-Nachschub ist also auch nach dem dramatischen "Game-of-Thrones"-Finale gesorgt.
Diskutieren Sie mit.Leserkommentare anzeigen