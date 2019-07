Vorbild für Deutschland? : In den Niederlanden gibt es jetzt bienenfreundliche Bushaltestellen

View this post on Instagram

We at Orange Planet pictures have never gotten so excited over a bus stop before...but just read an article about how the Dutch have been transforming their bus stops into bee stops. What a fantastic idea and should be adopted everywhere! Not only do they look great, they also help capture fine dust, storage of rainwater and provide cooling in the summertime. But best thing is they help the #bees! Read the full article here www.ecowatch.com/dutch-city-bus-stops-into-bee-stops-2639127437.amp.html . . #beeinspired #savethebees #savethebees #beefriendly #wednesdaymotivation #noplanetb #orangeplanetadventures #ecofriendly #environment #instalove #instabee #follow #instadaily #dutch #beestop #beehappy