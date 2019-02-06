immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

Erfolgreicher Instagram-Kanal : Was wäre, wenn Stars ihr jüngeres Ich treffen würden?

Auch der "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley wurde von Künstler Ard Gelinck mit einem Werk bedacht (siehe unten).

Was würden Sie tun, wenn Sie Ihr junges Ich treffen würden? Künstler Ard Gelinck hat sich dem Szenario angenommen.

06. Februar 2019, 15:36 Uhr aktualisiert vor 11 Minuten

Amsterdam | Auf seiner Instagram-Seite präsentiert der Künstler seine Schöpfungen – sie zeigen bekannte Musiker, Schauspieler und sonstige Stars und Sternchen bei einer hypothetischen Begegnung. Seine Photoshop-Fähigkeiten haben dabei mitunter ansehnliche Werke hervorgebracht. Eine Auswahl:

Jennifer Aniston:

#jenniferaniston #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #rachel #rachelgreen #friends #tvshow #tv #series #tvseries #friendstvseries #friendstvshow #tb #throwback #art #instaart #fun #instadaily #instafun #creative #picoftheday #photoshop #photooftheday @friends @friendscaptures @jenniferanistononline @jenniferanistonmedia @jennifer.aniston___ @friendsseries @friendss.__ @behindthef.r.i.e.n.d.s

Elton John:

ROCKET MEN. . . . #eltonjohn #thenandnow #toenennu #art #fanart #mix #mashup #fun #creative #instaartist #instamusic #photoshop #respect #rocketman @eltonjohn

Cher:

#cher #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #singer #actrice #picoftheday #photoshop #photooftheday #instagood #instamusic #instadaily #cherfans #mamamia #sonnyandcher @cher Meer @photo_time_traveling

Bruce Springsteen:

#regram The Boss together with Bruce @springsteen #thenandnow #tb #throwback #history #flashback #mashup #mix #brucespringsteen #bruce #springsteen #brucespringsteenandtheestreetband #theboss #brucetheboss #rockstar #singer #artist #genius #hero #instagood #instamusic #instadaily #photooftheday #picoftheday #brucespringsteenfans #springsteenonbroadway @bruceistheboss @brucespringsteenfans @bruce_springsteen_fan @rollingstone @blogness_brucespringsteen @bruce_memesteen @the_ties_that_bind @rollingstone @stereogum @officialrumbledoll @jessicaspringsteen

Justin Timberlake:

TONIGHT! #justintimberlake #thenandnow #manofthewoods #manofthewoodstour #throwback #amsterdam #ziggodome #photooftheday #dancedancedance #instagood #instamusic #singer #dancer #toenennu #mix #mashup #jt #manofthewoodstour #nsync #photoshop #art #fanart #instaart @justintimberlake @ziggodome

Christina Applegate:

#happybirthday #christinaapplegate #thenandnow #toenennu #mashup #throwback #mix #tv #show #actress #tvshow #80s #80s #80sTV #marriedwithchildren #art #instaart #fanart #photoshop #picoftheday #instadaily

David Bowie:

Happy birthday â­ï¸ David Bowie. #starman . . #hero #neverforget #star #starinheaven #singer #birthday #ziggystardust #artist #art #instaart #inlovingmemory #love #respect #mashup #instgood #picoftheday #instacreative #instaartist #photoshop #bowie #ripdavidbowie #ripbowie @rollingstone

Elvis Presley:

Elvis jarig vandaag. Happy Birthday King . . . #elvispresley #elvis #king #kingofrocknroll #kingofrockandroll #thankyouthankyou #thankyouverymuch #artist #music #history #time #travel #music #hero #dance #music #instamusic #elvisart #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #photooftheday #fanart #elvisfans #ripelvis #instagood #instadaily #mashup #mix @elvis @elvispresleyfacts @visitgraceland

Tina Turner:

WAUW!!! Gepost door TINA TURNER!!!!!!. THANX!!! #Repost @tinaturner with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» #FlashbackFriday

Rob Lowe:

THANX ROB! #Repost @robloweofficial with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» 1984 vs 2018. Battle of the hairdoâ™s!

Phil Collins:

Hartelijk GePhiliciteerd! CH68RS! . . #philcollins #happybirthday #birthday #party #thenandnow #tb #throwback #mashup #timetraveler #timehop #intheairtonight #drum #photoshop #art #instaart #creative #picoftheday #instagood #instamusic @officialphilcollins

