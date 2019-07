LGBTI-Bewegung im Konfettiregen : Pride-Parade in Berlin: Zehntausende feiern Christopher Street Day

View this post on Instagram

Today is one of those days I realize why this city is so unique: Iâ™d feel free to love a man as well as Iâ™d feel free to love a woman, or even both. Iâ™d feel free to love a black guy as well as an asian guy, a white guy, or a mixed one (...). I feel free to be completely myself. Everyone does. And love, freedom and respect need to be always cherished and celebrated. #csd #csdberlin2019 #respect #freedom #lovewhoyouwant #lovehasnogender #lovehasnogenderorcolor