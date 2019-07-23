Ein besonderes High Five : Rührendes Sportfoto: Was Joseph mit einer erfolgreichen Fußballerin verbindet
Diese beiden hatten sofort einen Draht zueinander – und das Internet guckt gerührt zu.
Orlando | "Das ist es, was Sport so stark macht": Ein Foto der Fußballspielerin Carson Pickett mit einem Fan begeistert derzeit das Internet. Pickett steht beim amerikanischen Erstligisten "Orlando Pride" unter Vertrag steht. Sie ist erfolgreich in ihrem Sport – aber nicht nur deswegen ist der einjährige Joseph Tidd ein riesiger Fan der 26-Jährigen. Pickett ist ohne ihren linken Unterarm zur Welt gekommen. Genauso wie der kleine Joseph.
Die Sportlerin und der große Fußballfan trafen sich Anfang Juni am Rande eines Fußballspiels. Auf dem Bild, das nun tausende Menschen begeistert und das als das rührendste Sportfoto des Jahres gehandelt wird, sieht man wie sich die beiden mit einem ganz besonderen High Five begrüßen – und wie sehr sich beide über die Begegnung freuen.
Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett ! ï¸ I love fist bumping her. If you can't tell she makes me smile, double chin and all! . . . Swipe ï¸ to see how big my smile gets after I fist bumped her. I couldn't stop giggling! Carson is such a great role model. . . . #orlandopride #nwsl #biggerthansoccer #filledwithpride #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #16 #orlando #fistbump #doublechin #giggling #smile #grateful #stayinguplate #toddler #cheerleader #tenfingersareoverrated #orlandocity #orlandocitysoccer #rolemodel #soccer #unstoppable
Bekannt wurde das Bild erst jetzt, nachdem es Becky Burleigh, die Trainerin von Carson Pickett, bei Twitter teilte. "Wir brauchen mehr davon in unserer Welt", schrieb sie dazu.
Ein Vorbild für ihn
Dabei fand die erste Begegnung der beiden bereits im April statt, wie man auf dem Instagramkanal der Familie Tidd entdecken kann. In einem Video des Treffens spielen beide unbeschwert miteinander. "Carson glaubt, dass sie alles tun kann und das ist die Haltung, die wir uns für Joseph wünschen", schreibt Josephs Vater zu einem Video der beiden. Der kleine Junge fühle sich mit der Spielerin verbunden, weil sie "so aussehe wie er".
Seit ihrem ersten Treffen begrüßen sich die beiden nun immer mit ihrem High Five.
Yesterday we had the chance to spend some time with the beautiful and talented @carson.pickett who plays professional soccer for @orlpride in the @nwsl. Carson is part of our @lucky_fin_project family as she is missing her left hand. We have been following Carson since she was playing for @reignfc same city who also drafted our buddy @shaquem_griffin. She was traded to Orlando in Dec, we have been dying to meet her. Thank you to @fox35amy and the Orlando Pride for setting this up. We had the chance to talk with Carson and her parents. Long enough to see the strong spirit she has and the example she portrays on and off the field. What makes Carson different is not her arm but her desire to be the best. Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words "I cant". Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children. We will be going to many more Pride games and look forward to seeing Carson do a throw-in. I dare someone to give her a penalty for not getting the ball behind her head. The whole stadium and the Tidd family loves this girl and I would not want to be them. We'll share some more videos of the meet up soon, but this video of hide and seek with their arms is too funny. Such a sweet moment between 2 amazing people. #orlandopride #carsonpickett #tenfingersareoverrated #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifferenceawarenessmonth #strongwomen #differentlyabled #againstallodds #rolemodel #inspire #hideandseek #orlandokids #bigsister #imnotcryingyourecrying @lucky_fin_project @barstoolsports @espn @foxsports @nbcsports @cbssports @theellenshow @todayshow @goodmorningamerica
