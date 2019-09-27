immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Model Kimberly Douglas : So viel Arbeit steckt hinter dem perfekten Instagram-Bild

Für das perfekte Foto braucht Instagram-Model Kimberly Douglas mitunter mehr als zwölf Stunden. Symbolfoto
Für das perfekte Foto braucht Instagram-Model Kimberly Douglas mitunter mehr als zwölf Stunden. Symbolfoto

Kimberly Douglas tut alles für das perfekte Instagram-Foto – manchmal braucht die Influencerin drei Tage für ein Bild.

von
27. September 2019, 17:10 Uhr

Hamburg | Sie tapeziert die Wände ihrer Wohnung mit Blättern oder Rosen, baut eine Fotobox mit zahlreichen Bildern in ihrem Schlafzimmer oder stellt kurzerhand einen Pool im Garten auf – und das alles nur für das perfekte Foto auf Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I was waiting for golden hour to take more photos but ended up laying on the ground in all of my roses taking selfies (Iâ™m listening to Kurtis Connor in the background and I also canâ™t wink âï¸) Eyeshadow/âœblushâ/eyebrows: @morphebrushes 35M palette

A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on


Kimberly Douglas ist Instagram-Model, ihre Bilder sind ihr Kapital. Was sie allerdings von anderen Influencern unterscheidet: Sie zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter dem perfekten Foto steckt. Und Douglas übernimmt bei den Shootings alles selbst: Vom Aufbau der Kulissen über Kleiderauswahl und Make-up bis hin zum Fotografieren. Die Vorbereitungen für das eine Foto dauern manchmal mehrere Tage. Hin und wieder aber auch nur einige Stunden. Um ihr Schlafzimmer als Kulisse voller Rosen zu verwandeln brauchte sie mehr als zwölf Stunden.


Als sie einen Schnappschuss von sich in einer Fotobox machte, bastelte sie mehr als zwei Tage an dem perfekten Hintergrund. Inspirieren lässt sie sich von unter anderem von den Werbelinien größer Modehäuser. Den Nutzern gibt sie zudem Tipps, wie sich aus einfachen Materialien beeindruckende Hintergründe erstellen lassen.
View this post on Instagram

Took me two whole days to create this doll box (I like to think of myself as a Bratz doll in this âï¸) but I finally finished it now I have to figure out where to put it ((also my mom really liked it so that means itâ™s good )) Swipe for bts/during shots and my inspo photos Photos from @wmag Inspired by: @desiperkins

A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on


Aus einer Plane baute sie zum Beispiel einen Pool, den sie in ihrem Garten aufstellte. Das Foto erwies sich dann allerdings als schwierig, weil es sehr windig war. Douglas musste die Kamera ausrichten und gleichzeitig posieren.

View this post on Instagram

The power of a Pisces (a few more since Iâ™ve been asked to post more from this shoot which was one of the hardest shoots ever, I had to redo parts of this set multiple times especially since it was windy, improvisation was my best friend during this shoot )

A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on


Ihre Follower stört das nicht. Mittlerweile folgen ihr mehr als 90.000 Menschen bei Instagram. Sie feiern ihre Kreativität und ihre immer neuen Fotoideen. Kimberly Douglas zeigt aber auch, wie viel Arbeit wohl hinter so einigen Instagram-Bildern steckt. Das würden andere wohl niemals so offen zeigen.
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen




zur Startseite