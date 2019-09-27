Model Kimberly Douglas : So viel Arbeit steckt hinter dem perfekten Instagram-Bild
Kimberly Douglas tut alles für das perfekte Instagram-Foto – manchmal braucht die Influencerin drei Tage für ein Bild.
Hamburg | Sie tapeziert die Wände ihrer Wohnung mit Blättern oder Rosen, baut eine Fotobox mit zahlreichen Bildern in ihrem Schlafzimmer oder stellt kurzerhand einen Pool im Garten auf – und das alles nur für das perfekte Foto auf Instagram.
I was waiting for golden hour to take more photos but ended up laying on the ground in all of my roses taking selfies (Iâ™m listening to Kurtis Connor in the background and I also canâ™t wink âï¸) Eyeshadow/âœblushâ/eyebrows: @morphebrushes 35M palette
Kimberly Douglas ist Instagram-Model, ihre Bilder sind ihr Kapital. Was sie allerdings von anderen Influencern unterscheidet: Sie zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter dem perfekten Foto steckt. Und Douglas übernimmt bei den Shootings alles selbst: Vom Aufbau der Kulissen über Kleiderauswahl und Make-up bis hin zum Fotografieren. Die Vorbereitungen für das eine Foto dauern manchmal mehrere Tage. Hin und wieder aber auch nur einige Stunden. Um ihr Schlafzimmer als Kulisse voller Rosen zu verwandeln brauchte sie mehr als zwölf Stunden.
Took me two whole days to create this doll box (I like to think of myself as a Bratz doll in this âï¸) but I finally finished it now I have to figure out where to put it ((also my mom really liked it so that means itâ™s good )) Swipe for bts/during shots and my inspo photos Photos from @wmag Inspired by: @desiperkins
Aus einer Plane baute sie zum Beispiel einen Pool, den sie in ihrem Garten aufstellte. Das Foto erwies sich dann allerdings als schwierig, weil es sehr windig war. Douglas musste die Kamera ausrichten und gleichzeitig posieren.
The power of a Pisces (a few more since Iâ™ve been asked to post more from this shoot which was one of the hardest shoots ever, I had to redo parts of this set multiple times especially since it was windy, improvisation was my best friend during this shoot )
