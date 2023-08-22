Ein Angebot des medienhaus nord

Bildergalerie Extreme Brände: Griechen kämpfen an vielen Feuerfronten

Von dpa | 22.08.2023, 13:10 Uhr

Die Waldbrandsituation in Griechenland ist angesichts starker Winde äußerst angespannt. Vor allem im Nordosten des Landes stehen große Flächen in Flammen. Auch auf Teneriffa und in Kanada brennt es.

Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Uncredited/e-evros.gr/AP/dpa
Brände in Griechenland
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
Waldbrände in Kanada
Foto: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa
Brände in Griechenland
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP/dpa
