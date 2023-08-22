Die Waldbrandsituation in Griechenland ist angesichts starker Winde äußerst angespannt. Vor allem im Nordosten des Landes stehen große Flächen in Flammen. Auch auf Teneriffa und in Kanada brennt es.

