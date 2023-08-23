Ein Angebot des medienhaus nord

Bildergalerie Brände im Nordosten Griechenlands breiten sich weiter aus

Von dpa | 23.08.2023, 09:18 Uhr

Die Brände sind gnadenlos, der Wind heizt sie weiter an: Vielerorts verbringen die Menschen in Griechenland erneut eine Nacht in Angst vor dem Feuer - oder im verzweifelten Kampf gegen die Flammen.

1/5
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
2/5
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
3/5
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Uncredited/e-evros.gr/AP/dpa
4/5
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Marios Lolos/XinHua/dpa
5/5
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP/dpa
größer alsGrößer als Zeichen
größer alsGrößer als Zeichen
Artikel zur Galerie:

Klima

Brände im Nordosten Griechenlands breiten sich weiter aus

Noch keine Kommentare