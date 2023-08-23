Brände im Nordosten Griechenlands breiten sich weiter aus

Die Brände sind gnadenlos, der Wind heizt sie weiter an: Vielerorts verbringen die Menschen in Griechenland erneut eine Nacht in Angst vor dem Feuer - oder im verzweifelten Kampf gegen die Flammen.

1/5 Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas Icon Maximize Icon Lightbox Maximize Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP 2/5 Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas Icon Maximize Icon Lightbox Maximize Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP 3/5 Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis Icon Maximize Icon Lightbox Maximize Foto: Uncredited/e-evros.gr/AP/dpa 4/5 Waldbrände in Griechenland Icon Maximize Icon Lightbox Maximize Foto: Marios Lolos/XinHua/dpa 5/5 Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia Icon Maximize Icon Lightbox Maximize Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP/dpa Schliessen X Zeichen Kleines Zeichen welches ein X symbolisiert größer als Größer als Zeichen größer als Größer als Zeichen