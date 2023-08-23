Ein Angebot des medienhaus nord

Bildergalerie Waldbrände in Griechenland ungebremst

Von dpa | 23.08.2023, 11:51 Uhr

Weiterhin liegen große Teile Griechenlands wegen gewaltiger Waldbrände unter beißenden Rauchwolken. Die Feuer toben auch nahe der Hauptstadt Athen - dort sind deutsche Löschflugzeuge im Einsatz.

1/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
2/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Marios Lolos/XinHua/dpa
3/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
4/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
5/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis
Foto: Uncredited/e-evros.gr/AP/dpa
6/6
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia
Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP/dpa
Artikel zur Galerie:

Klima

Waldbrände in Griechenland ungebremst

