Waldbrände in Griechenland ungebremst

Weiterhin liegen große Teile Griechenlands wegen gewaltiger Waldbrände unter beißenden Rauchwolken. Die Feuer toben auch nahe der Hauptstadt Athen - dort sind deutsche Löschflugzeuge im Einsatz.
1/6Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
2/6Waldbrände in Griechenland
Foto: Marios Lolos/XinHua/dpa
3/6Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
4/6Waldbrände in Griechenland - Avantas
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP
5/6Waldbrände in Griechenland - Alexandroupolis
Foto: Uncredited/e-evros.gr/AP/dpa
6/6Waldbrände in Griechenland - Palagia
Foto: Achilleas Chiras/AP/dpa
