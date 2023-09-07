Ein Angebot des medienhaus nord

Bildergalerie „Baldur's Gate 3“: Ein Rollenspiel-Meilenstein

Von dpa | 07.09.2023, 05:03 Uhr

Mit einer Spielwelt voller Möglichkeiten trumpft „Baldur's Gate 3“ auf. Was Gamerinnen und Gamer in der mythischen Welt erleben, ist ein sehr individuelles Erlebnis.

1/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
2/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
3/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
4/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
5/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
6/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
7/7
«Baldur's Gate 3»
«Baldur
Icon MaximizeIcon Lightbox Maximize
Foto: Larian Studios/dpa-tmn
größer alsGrößer als Zeichen
größer alsGrößer als Zeichen
Artikel zur Galerie:

Wilde Magie

„Baldur's Gate 3“: Ein Rollenspiel-Meilenstein

Noch keine Kommentare