Plakative Bilder von oben : Wie ein Suchbild: Einsatzkräfte zeigen bei "Tetris-Challenge" ihre Ausrüstung

Aha... we've seen the latest online trending #TetrisChallenge where netizens from other countries get a look at their respective emergency responders' sprawl of equipment and guess what, we in The Life Saving Force simply could not resist sharing with you what we have too! By the way, remember, every non-emergency call made to 995 could delay our response to life-threatening emergencies. #995ForEmergenciesOnly : Sengkang Fire Station