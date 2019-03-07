immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Für iPhone und iPad : App-Charts: Bessere Aufnahmen, schnellere Rechenoperationen

«Spectre Camera» enthält eine intelligente Belichtungssteuerung. Das ermöglicht interessante Effekte bei Tageslicht und bei Nachtaufnahmen. App Store von Apple
Mit einem iPhone lassen sich problemlos hochwertige Fotos schießen. Mit der App «Spectre Camera» gelingen sie noch besser. Eine andere Anwendung löst handschriftliche Matheaufgaben in Echtzeit.

07. März 2019, 13:00 Uhr aktualisiert vor 13 Minuten

Berlin (dpa-infocom)- In den aktuellen Charts gibt es zwei Apps, die letzte Woche die begehrten Plätze noch nicht erobern konnten. Die eine ermöglicht bessere Bilder, die andere liefert schnelle Rechenergebnisse.

«Spectre Camera» (3,49 Euro) ist die ideale App für alle, die gerne fotografieren. Die Anwendung verfügt über eine smarte Belichtungssteuerung. Sie ermöglicht dadurch interessante Effekte, die sowohl bei Tageslicht als auch bei Nachtaufnahmen entstehen. In den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps belegt «Spectre Camera» den fünften Platz.

Fast genauso gut schneidet die App «MyScript Calculator» (3,49 Euro) ab. Sie eignet sich für jeden, der auf dem iPhone oder iPad schnell etwas berechnen will. Man braucht bloß die Zahlen und Rechenzeichen handschriftlich auf dem Gerät zu notieren und schon erscheint das Ergebnis - in Echtzeit.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Spectre Camera Chroma Noir LLC 3,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
3 H&M App H&M kostenlos
4 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Rechner - Standard + Huihua Li kostenlos
8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Matchington Mansion Firecraft Studios Ltd. kostenlos
