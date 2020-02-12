immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Spiele-Charts auf einen Blick : iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Logisches Denken und Frusttoleranz sind bei «Brain Test» der Schlüssel zum Erfolg. App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Knobelspiele sind oft zum Verzweifeln - umso größer ist die Freude, wenn man schließlich doch noch auf die Lösung kommt. Besonders vielen iOS-Gamern hat es daher nun «Brain-Test» angetan. Außerdem populär ist derzeit der Brettspielklassiker «Monopoly».

12. Februar 2020, 13:53 Uhr

Rätselspiele sind auf mobilen Geräten oft im Einsatz. Denn bevor Langeweile aufkommt, wollen viele Denksportfreunde zwischendurch mal schnell ihr Gehirn trainieren.

Mit «Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel» schafft es ein solches Knobelspiel diesmal in die Game-Charts. Hier sind vor allem logisches Denken und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt.

Mit «Monopoly» (4,49) liegt ein absoluter Brettspiel-Klassiker auf dem vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Ziel des Spiels ist es, seine Konkurrenten durch den Aufbau eines Immobilienimperiums auszustechen.

Freunde von Farm-Spielen kommen bei «Klondike Adventures» auf ihre Kosten. iOS-Gamer verwalten hier eine Farm während der Zeit des amerikanischen Goldrausches und müssen dabei neben der täglichen Arbeit auf dem Feld auch einige Quests erledigen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP. kostenlos
10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
