Spiele-Charts auf einen Blick : iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure
Knobelspiele sind oft zum Verzweifeln - umso größer ist die Freude, wenn man schließlich doch noch auf die Lösung kommt. Besonders vielen iOS-Gamern hat es daher nun «Brain-Test» angetan. Außerdem populär ist derzeit der Brettspielklassiker «Monopoly».
Rätselspiele sind auf mobilen Geräten oft im Einsatz. Denn bevor Langeweile aufkommt, wollen viele Denksportfreunde zwischendurch mal schnell ihr Gehirn trainieren.
Mit «Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel» schafft es ein solches Knobelspiel diesmal in die Game-Charts. Hier sind vor allem logisches Denken und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt.
Mit «Monopoly» (4,49) liegt ein absoluter Brettspiel-Klassiker auf dem vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Ziel des Spiels ist es, seine Konkurrenten durch den Aufbau eines Immobilienimperiums auszustechen.
Freunde von Farm-Spielen kommen bei «Klondike Adventures» auf ihre Kosten. iOS-Gamer verwalten hier eine Farm während der Zeit des amerikanischen Goldrausches und müssen dabei neben der täglichen Arbeit auf dem Feld auch einige Quests erledigen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
|Tepes Ovidiu
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|4
|Paper.io 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Johnny Trigger
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|8
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Harvey's New Eyes
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|1,09
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
|Tepes Ovidiu
|2,29
|10
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Paper.io 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|6
|Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
|CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM
|kostenlos
|7
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|8
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Klondike Adventures
|VIZOR APPS CORP.
|kostenlos
|10
|The Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
