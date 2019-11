Inspiriert von Reeves-Freundin : Wenn Frauen zu grauen Haaren stehen – Bröckelt ein altes Ideal?

View this post on Instagram

Itâ™s starts with a decision and a firm step in that direction. It seems like yesterday, I was scheduled for my three week touch up or cover my grey yet that was almost one year ago. I immediately knew when I opened my eyes that morning, the day had come. There was no plan, no pondering, I just jumped in head first. I am crazy like that. My fabulous stylist was prepared to cover my roots before the Thanksgiving holiday. When I told here no my dye, I donâ™t think she was surprised. She knew my story and was all in. The second picture still make me laugh. Soon after I left the salon I took my very first selfies and those tiny sparklers where my new bag on honor. I was ready yet insecure. My only regret and I know I said this before but itâ™s worth repeating. Enjoy more, think less. I wish I did that.